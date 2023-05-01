Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike [Image 9 of 12]

    USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II departs for exercise Kitana Strike after hot-pit refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Kitana Strike optimized communication between each service participating, building a better understanding of how assets can integrate across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    USPACOM
    F35
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Kitana Strike

