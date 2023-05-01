USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs participating in exercise Kitana Strike wait to conduct hot-pit refueling as a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Exercises like Kitana Strike demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

