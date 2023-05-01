USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Anderson, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1 power line plane captain, oversees an F-35B Lightning II conduct hot-pit refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2023. Joint training gives service members the opportunity to build trust and solve complex tactical problems together, contributing to the advancement of a more lethal and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

Date Taken: 05.01.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP