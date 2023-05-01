Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike [Image 3 of 12]

    USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II pilot assigned to Marine Attack Fighter Squadron 121 poses during a hot-pit refueling during exercise Kitana Strike at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2023. Hot-pit refueling uses a pressurized hydrant fueling system to refuel active aircraft, reducing time on the ground and getting the jet back in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    USPACOM
    F35
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Kitana Strike

