USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike

Lance Cpl. William Hess, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1 heavy equipment operator, signals an F-35B Lightning II to taxi for hot-pit refueling during exercise Kitana Strike at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Exercises like Kitana Strike demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

