Lance Cpl. William Hess, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1 heavy equipment operator, signals an F-35B Lightning II to taxi for hot-pit refueling during exercise Kitana Strike at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Exercises like Kitana Strike demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 03:24
|Photo ID:
|7778637
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-VQ804-1149
|Resolution:
|5282x3521
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC, USAF hot-pit during Kitana Strike [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
