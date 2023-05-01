Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN (HSC 7) Line Division poses for a group photo in front of three of their MH-60S Seahawks on the flight line at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, May 4, 2023. HSC 7 is part of Carrier Air Wing Three and has been conducting training exercises in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Obin Robinson.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 00:05 Photo ID: 7778522 VIRIN: 230504-N-TF183-095 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 8.62 MB Location: NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-7 Dusty Dogs Line Division Poses for a Group Photo, by PO1 Obin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.