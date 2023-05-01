Tripoli Sailors Paint Hull During Ongoing SRA

230503-N-XP477-2100 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Seaman Wilson Alumonah, from Lagos, Nigeria, right, and Seaman Edgar Rosales, from San Marcus, Texas, paint the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

