Tripoli Sailors Paint Hull During Ongoing SRA

230503-N-XP477-2075 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Seaman Michael Brooks, right, from Louisa, Kentucky, assists Seaman Wilson Alumonah, from Lagos, Nigeria to don a safety harness before painting the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7778434
|VIRIN:
|230503-N-XP477-2075
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
