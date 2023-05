Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA

230503-N-XP477-1182 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) paint the ship’s anchor and chain during the ship’s maintenance availability May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

