Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA [Image 8 of 14]

    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230503-N-XP477-1182 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) paint the ship’s anchor and chain during the ship’s maintenance availability May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:20
    Photo ID: 7778427
    VIRIN: 230503-N-XP477-1182
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 760.76 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA
    Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT