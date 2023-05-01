Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA

230503-N-XP477-1101 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Seaman Kevoy Gordon, from Clarendon, Jamaica, paints anchor chain links of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

