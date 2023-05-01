Tripoli Sailors Paint Anchor and Chain During Ongoing SRA

230503-N-XP477-1086 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Seaman Daiyuri Fajardo, left, from Sevierville, Tennessee, and Seaman Etonia Malo, from Suva, Fiji paint the anchor chain of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

Date Posted: 05.04.2023