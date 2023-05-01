Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Dane Wold, No. 36 Squadron pilot, prepares to receive fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) in the skies over Australia during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-1, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7778416
    VIRIN: 230426-F-GM429-0057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT