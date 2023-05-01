Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dane Wold, No. 36 Squadron pilot, prepares to receive fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) in the skies over Australia during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-1, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

