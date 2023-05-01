U.S. Air Force Maj. Dane Wold, No. 36 Squadron, pilot and U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Hawke, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1 around Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity 2023 is being conducted at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7778415
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-GM429-0544
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
