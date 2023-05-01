Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 7 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Dane Wold, No. 36 Squadron, pilot and U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Hawke, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1 around Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity 2023 is being conducted at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7778415
    VIRIN: 230425-F-GM429-0544
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

