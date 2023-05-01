Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dane Wold, No. 36 Squadron, pilot and U.S. Air Force Capt. Logan Hawke, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1 around Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity 2023 is being conducted at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

