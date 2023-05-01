Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 6 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Garrett Fisher, 15th Operations Group commander, conducts a preflight inspection on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1 at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity, the exercise’s focus is to learn from one another to develop air force capabilities in the U.S. and Australia that are operationally resilient and effective in achieving mission success across a spectrum of tactical objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:07
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

