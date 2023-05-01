Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

U.S. Air Force Garrett Fisher, 15th Operations Group commander, conducts a preflight inspection on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1 at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity, the exercise’s focus is to learn from one another to develop air force capabilities in the U.S. and Australia that are operationally resilient and effective in achieving mission success across a spectrum of tactical objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

