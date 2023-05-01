Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dane Wold, No. 36 Squadron pilot, flies a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 around Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity 2023 is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

