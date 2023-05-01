A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III conducts touch and goes during a scheduled training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the United States Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:07 Photo ID: 7778412 VIRIN: 230425-F-GM429-0110 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.74 MB Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.