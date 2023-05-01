Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 4 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III conducts touch and goes during a scheduled training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the United States Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7778412
    VIRIN: 230425-F-GM429-0110
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT