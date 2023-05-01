Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III conducts touch and goes during a scheduled training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the United States Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
