Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

U.S. Air Force Garrett Fisher, 15th Operations Group commander, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 during a training flight around Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. The exercise’s focus is to learn from one another to develop air force capabilities in the U.S. and Australia that are operationally resilient and effective in achieving mission success across a spectrum of tactical objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

