    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 3 of 8]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    01.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Garrett Fisher, 15th Operations Group commander, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 during a training flight around Queensland, Australia, April 25, 2023. The exercise’s focus is to learn from one another to develop air force capabilities in the U.S. and Australia that are operationally resilient and effective in achieving mission success across a spectrum of tactical objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2020
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7778411
    VIRIN: 230425-F-GM429-0042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 kicks off at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

