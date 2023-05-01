230502-N-UN585-1942

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2023) Ship deployable seaborne targets move in formation off the coast of San Clemente Island during the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 23.1. UxS IBP 23.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

