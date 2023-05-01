Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230502-N-UN585-1942 [Image 2 of 2]

    230502-N-UN585-1942

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2023) Ship deployable seaborne targets move in formation off the coast of San Clemente Island during the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 23.1. UxS IBP 23.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

