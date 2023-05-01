PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2023) Ship deployable seaborne targets move in a swarm formation off the coast of San Clemente Island during the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 23.1. UxS IBP 23.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 19:26
|Photo ID:
|7778292
|VIRIN:
|230502-N-UN585-1775
|Resolution:
|7696x5131
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Integrated Battle Problem 23.1 Kicks Off
