230428-N-JB475-1050

Kristin Kammermeier, a Naval Base San Diego Fleet and Family sexual assault and prevention response (SAPR) installation coordinator, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Alma Cannon, USS Boxer (LHD 4) SAPR Lead Coordinator and a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, cut a cake after a special event held on the mess decks for “Denim Day” in order to bring awareness to the program. Denim Day was first celebrated in 1999 when an Italian court granted the appeal of a rapist and overturned his sentence sparking world-wide outrage and protests. Italian women showed up to work wearing denim jeans and other clothing articles in response. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikal Chapman)

