    Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness proves quality with ‘Better Sports’ designation [Image 2 of 2]

    Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness proves quality with ‘Better Sports’ designation

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Andrew Lipsig, right, director of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness, helps runners before the start of a 1-mile race during a track-and-field meet at Seaside High School, Seaside Calif., April 29.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness proves quality with ‘Better Sports’ designation [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

