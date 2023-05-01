Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate In Color Guard Training [Image 28 of 28]

    Sailors Participate In Color Guard Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230504-N-XK462-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in color guard practice aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 16:41
    VIRIN: 230504-N-XK462-1011
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Sailors Participate In Color Guard Training [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

