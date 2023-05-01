230504-N-WM182-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors operate a firehose during a damage control training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7778125
|VIRIN:
|230504-N-WM182-1026
|Resolution:
|4643x3342
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
