Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo

230504-N-WM182-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors operate a firehose during a damage control training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA