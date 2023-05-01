Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training [Image 14 of 28]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230504-N-KU796-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors operate a firehose during a damage control training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

