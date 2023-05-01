230504-N-KU796-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors operate a firehose during a damage control training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7778095
|VIRIN:
|230504-N-KU796-1066
|Resolution:
|3968x3516
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
