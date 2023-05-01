Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 10 of 28]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230504-N-MH015-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 4, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 prepares to make an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7778093
    VIRIN: 230504-N-MH015-1007
    Resolution: 4765x3404
    Size: 737.36 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Nimitz flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Nimitz flight Operations
    USS Nimitz flight Operations
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate In Damage Control Training
    Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo
    Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo
    Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo
    Replinishment at Sea
    Damage Control Training
    Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo
    Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo
    Damage Control Training
    Sailors Participate in Damage Control Rodeo
    Sailors Participate in Color Guard Practice
    Sailors Participate In Color Guard Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT