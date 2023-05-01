Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 8 of 9]

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, right, 718th Test Squadron commander, speaks to leaders from Motlow State Community College about the J-6 Large Rocket Motor Test Facility behind him during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., April 18, 2023. MSCC leadership was given a tour of the various ground test facilities. Rocket motors that are fired at higher altitudes, such as the Stage II and III of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, are tested under simulated altitude conditions in the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    TAGS

    Tour
    Community Outreach
    Motlow State Community College
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)

