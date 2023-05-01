Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

Lt. Col. Dayvid Prahl, right, 718th Test Squadron commander, speaks to leaders from Motlow State Community College about the J-6 Large Rocket Motor Test Facility behind him during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., April 18, 2023. MSCC leadership was given a tour of the various ground test facilities. Rocket motors that are fired at higher altitudes, such as the Stage II and III of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, are tested under simulated altitude conditions in the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

