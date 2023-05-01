Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 7 of 9]

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux, center, with the 717th Test Squadron, points out components of the Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility as leaders from Motlow State Community College tour one of the test cells of ASTF during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., April 18, 2023. MSCC leadership was given a tour of the various ground test facilities. ASTF is used for ground testing aircraft engines at simulated altitudes and speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 7777881
    VIRIN: 230418-F-KN521-0111
    Resolution: 3819x3927
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Community Outreach
    Motlow State Community College
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)

