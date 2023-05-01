Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

Jason Austin, third from left, chief of Public Affairs for Arnold Engineering Development Complex, explains to leaders from Motlow State Community College how an arc heater works during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., April 18, 2023. MSCC leadership was given a tour of the various ground test facilities and briefed on the mission of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Arc heaters create a flow of high-pressure air that is heated to extreme temperatures. A primary use of the heaters is to simulate the erosive effects experienced by aerospace vehicles when reentering the atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

