Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux, left, with the 717th Test Squadron, gives an overview of the Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility, modeled behind him, to leaders from Motlow State Community College during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., April 18, 2023. MSCC leadership was given a tour of the various ground test facilities. ASTF is used for ground testing aircraft engines at simulated altitudes and speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

