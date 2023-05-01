Lt. Col. James Gresham, left, 716th Test Squadron commander, speaks about the 16-foot supersonic wind tunnel to leaders from Motlow State Community College during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., April 18, 2023. MSCC leadership was given a tour of the various ground test facilities and briefed on the mission of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. The wind tunnel known as 16S was returned to service in 2021. It is used for testing large-scale models of aerospace systems. Also pictured is 2nd Lt. Patrick Robbins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:13 Photo ID: 7777878 VIRIN: 230418-F-KN521-0066 Resolution: 4739x3165 Size: 9.72 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.