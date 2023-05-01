Col. Randel Gordon, center, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, briefs leaders from Motlow State Community College on the mission of AEDC during their visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, April 18, 2023. Gordon invited MSCC leadership to visit and explore how the two organizations can benefit each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:12 Photo ID: 7777876 VIRIN: 230418-F-KN521-0047 Resolution: 5800x2585 Size: 8.76 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.