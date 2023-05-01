Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 1 of 9]

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Dr. Michael Torrence, president of Motlow State Community College, speaks with Col. Randel Gordon, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, during a visit by Torrence and other leaders from MSCC to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, April 18, 2023. Gordon invited MSCC leadership to visit and explore how the two organizations can benefit each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7777875
    VIRIN: 230418-F-KN521-0028
    Resolution: 5012x2992
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB
    Motlow State Community College leadership visits Arnold AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Community Outreach
    Motlow State Community College
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT