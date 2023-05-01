U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal

1st. Lt. George Pavlakis, liason officer for Georgia and Moldova , assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, takes part in a Combined Arms Rehearsal with Soldiers from the Republic of Georgia, during exercise Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, May 4, 2023.

Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.

