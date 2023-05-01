Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal

    GERMANY

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st. Lt. George Pavlakis, liason officer for Georgia and Moldova , assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, takes part in a Combined Arms Rehearsal with Soldiers from the Republic of Georgia, during exercise Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, May 4, 2023.
    Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 7777874
    VIRIN: 050423-A-cd114-0016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 9 of 9], by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal
    U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    VCorps
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT