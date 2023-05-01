U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, May 4, 2023.

Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies, and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battle space.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7777873 VIRIN: 050423-A-cd114-0013 Resolution: 5487x3970 Size: 11.16 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and multinational soldiers take part in the Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 9 of 9], by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.