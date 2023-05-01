Recruit Finn Brannan, with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, patrols a roadway with his platoon during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2023. Recruits receive little food and sleep, complete a variety of challenging events, and hike 40 miles or more over the course of the Crucible, which is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7777564 VIRIN: 230428-M-BL112-1459 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 14.15 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British Recruit Becomes Marine [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.