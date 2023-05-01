Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Recruit Becomes Marine [Image 8 of 8]

    British Recruit Becomes Marine

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit Finn Brannan, with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, patrols a roadway with his platoon during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2023. Recruits receive little food and sleep, complete a variety of challenging events, and hike 40 miles or more over the course of the Crucible, which is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7777564
    VIRIN: 230428-M-BL112-1459
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Recruit Becomes Marine [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International
    USMC
    British
    Boot Camp
    Military
    MCRDPI

