Recruit Finn Brannan, with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, patrols a roadway with his platoon during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2023. Recruits receive little food and sleep, complete a variety of challenging events, and hike 40 miles or more over the course of the Crucible, which is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7777564
|VIRIN:
|230428-M-BL112-1459
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, British Recruit Becomes Marine [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Briton among latest boot camp cycle to earn the title
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT