    Kilo Company Confidence Course [Image 12 of 26]

    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May. 3, 2023. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Landon Lingle)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7777556
    VIRIN: 230502-M-RT718-948
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    M16
    Boot camp
    Recruit
    Obstacle
    DI
    MCRDPI

