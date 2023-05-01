Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson visits CRAFT

    Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson visits CRAFT

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of the Air Education and Training Command, reviews the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flight facility at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11. CRAFT treats every student pilot like a professional athlete by ensuring they have access to physical, mental and nutritional education. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7777232
    VIRIN: 230411-F-UE447-1009
    Resolution: 4693x3126
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson visits CRAFT, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CRAFT
    Vance
    AETC

