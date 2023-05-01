Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of the Air Education and Training Command, reviews the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flight facility at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11. CRAFT treats every student pilot like a professional athlete by ensuring they have access to physical, mental and nutritional education. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7777232
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-UE447-1009
|Resolution:
|4693x3126
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson visits CRAFT, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT