    Captain descends lightning fast into greatness [Image 6 of 6]

    Captain descends lightning fast into greatness

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick J. Grider, a public affairs officer with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, smiles after landing from an “Aussie style” rappel during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Fort Dix, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. “Grider leapt into greatness. I’m just so damn proud of our unit going down the tower like champs!” said Maj. Diem Vo, commander of the 214th MPAD.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain descends lightning fast into greatness [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rappel
    Army Reserve
    Fort Dix
    Operation Strike Back
    Personal Courage
    Aussie style rappel

