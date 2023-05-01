U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick J. Grider, a public affairs officer with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, smiles after landing from an “Aussie style” rappel during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Fort Dix, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. “Grider leapt into greatness. I’m just so damn proud of our unit going down the tower like champs!” said Maj. Diem Vo, commander of the 214th MPAD.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:33 Photo ID: 7777023 VIRIN: 230427-A-RQ926-1487 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 0 B Location: NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain descends lightning fast into greatness [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.