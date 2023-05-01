Lyster hosts Denim Day Walk

Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a Denim Day Walk in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month or SAAPM -- an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence. The start of the walk featured guest speaker, Ms. Shana Morris, Installation Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), sharing the history of Denim Day. Along the 1-mile walk route, signs were on display sharing Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) facts. Lyster staff and community members wore denim jeans during the walk to show their visual support for SHARP and strengthen their education and understanding of sexual assault prevention.

