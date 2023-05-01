Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster hosts Denim Day Walk

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a Denim Day Walk in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month or SAAPM -- an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence. The start of the walk featured guest speaker, Ms. Shana Morris, Installation Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), sharing the history of Denim Day. Along the 1-mile walk route, signs were on display sharing Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) facts. Lyster staff and community members wore denim jeans during the walk to show their visual support for SHARP and strengthen their education and understanding of sexual assault prevention.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    VIRIN: 230426-A-TT449-813
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    This work, Lyster hosts Denim Day Walk, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

