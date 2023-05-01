Captain descends lightning fast into greatness

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick J. Grider, a public affairs officer with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, slides “Aussie style” down a rappel tower during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Fort Dix, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. “He came down lightning fast! It was almost too sudden and I was scared for him,” said Sgt. Eric Zedalis, a public affairs specialist with the 214th MPAD. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023