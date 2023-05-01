Captain descends lightning fast into greatness

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick J. Grider, a public affairs officer with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, rappels down a bare tower “Aussie style” during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Fort Dix, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. “I was feeling anxious, but I don’t like living in fear, so that served as motivation for me to go through with it,” Grider said. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7776977
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-RQ926-1478
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
