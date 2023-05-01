Captain descends lightning fast into greatness

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick J. Grider, a public affairs officer with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, situates himself 40 feet high and parallel to the ground to rappel “Aussie style” during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Fort Dix, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. “It was a great moment to see him at the top of tower leading by example and conquering his fear in doing a face-down rappel,” said Sgt. Fred J. Brown, a 214th MPAD squad leader. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

