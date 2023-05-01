Airman 1st Class Rachel Noh, a weather forecaster assigned to the 71st Operations Support Squadron, analyzes forecast models at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., May 1. Weather specialists play a vital toward ensuring our pilots train in suitable conditions. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 09:49
|Photo ID:
|7776954
|VIRIN:
|230501-F-CP836-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 71st OSS Weather Forecaster, by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
