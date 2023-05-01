Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    71st OSS Weather Forecaster

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Rachel Noh, a weather forecaster assigned to the 71st Operations Support Squadron, analyzes forecast models at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., May 1. Weather specialists play a vital toward ensuring our pilots train in suitable conditions. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 09:49
    Photo ID: 7776954
    VIRIN: 230501-F-CP836-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 71st OSS Weather Forecaster, by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather
    Vance Air Force Base
    71st OSS

