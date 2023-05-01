230428-D-TG881-008

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    South Carolina Highway Patrol Community Relations Officer Trooper Bill Rhynes speaks to Fort Jackson motorcycle riders about safety and maintaining awareness while on the road. Rhynes has been a South Carolina State Trooper for more than 20 years and has 35 years riding experience.

    Fort Jackson
    Motorcycle
    Safety
    Mentorship
    South Carolina Highway Patrol

