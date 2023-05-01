Local National Employees' Association Courtesy Call

230504-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 4, 2023) (From left) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Local National Employees' Association Vice President Nicholaos Valasis and President Charalampos Christodoulakis participated in a courtesy call with NSA Souda Bay’s Commanding Officer CAPT Odin J. Klug and Executive Officer Cmdr. James Kotora on May 4, 2023. NSA Souda Bay leaders appreciate the opportunity to have meaningful discussions with the representatives of host nation local national employees. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

