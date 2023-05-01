Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local National Employees' Association Courtesy Call

    Local National Employees' Association Courtesy Call

    GREECE

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230504-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 4, 2023) (From left) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Local National Employees' Association Vice President Nicholaos Valasis and President Charalampos Christodoulakis participated in a courtesy call with NSA Souda Bay’s Commanding Officer CAPT Odin J. Klug and Executive Officer Cmdr. James Kotora on May 4, 2023. NSA Souda Bay leaders appreciate the opportunity to have meaningful discussions with the representatives of host nation local national employees. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 7776797
    VIRIN: 230504-N-AH609-1001-G
    Resolution: 3225x2419
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local National Employees' Association Courtesy Call, by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    EURAFCENT
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT