    Hellenic Naval Base Commanding Officer Visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    Hellenic Naval Base Commanding Officer Visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230426-N-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay welcomed Commodore Nektarios Lymperakis, commander, Hellenic Naval Base Souda Bay, and his official party for a command briefing, tour of the base and discussions to strengthen the partnership between NSA Souda Bay and the host nation of Greece on April 26, 2023. From left to right, Ens. Paraskevi Nanou, aide; Lt. Nicholaos Gallos, flag writer; Commodore Nektarios Lymperakis, commander, Hellenic Naval Base Souda Bay; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; Tiffany Klug; Nektaria Papadaki-Lymperaki; and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, commemorate the meeting with a group photo. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

