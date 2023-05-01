Hellenic Naval Base Commanding Officer Visits NSA Souda Bay

230426-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay (right), discusses operational capabilities with Commodore Nektarios Lymperakis, commander, Hellenic Naval Base Souda Bay during a visit April 26, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

