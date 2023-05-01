Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellenic Naval Base Commanding Officer Visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 1 of 2]

    Hellenic Naval Base Commanding Officer Visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230426-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 26, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay (right), discusses operational capabilities with Commodore Nektarios Lymperakis, commander, Hellenic Naval Base Souda Bay during a visit April 26, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    This work, Hellenic Naval Base Commanding Officer Visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    EURAFCENT
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central

