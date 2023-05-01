Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup at Mount Eboshi [Image 8 of 10]

    CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup at Mount Eboshi

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Sasebo-area commands, and students from Nagasaki International University hike during a clean-up event at Mount Eboshi in Sasebo, Japan May 3, 2023. CFAS religious ministries department planned the trip, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with local students and to help keep their host city’s parks clean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup at Mount Eboshi [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

